MP universities to hold semester exams offline amid COVID-19 surge

The High Education Department opted to hold examinations in offline mode on Tuesday, amid speculations and student opposition. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav convened a conference in Bhopal to make the decision. Vice-chancellors from all institutions were in attendance as well.

The conference also resolved that students who have been tested positive can take the examinations after providing Covid-19 records and a medical certificate.

Students have been opposing the intention of the higher education department to hold examinations offline. They have been requesting that tests be conducted entirely online. The protesting students accused the state administration and the higher education department of endangering their lives.

A group of Nutal College students staged a Dharna in front of the minister’s residence while the minister of higher education was on a meeting with vice-chancellors.