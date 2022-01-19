Reliance Jio overtakes BSNL as top service provider in Fixed line broadband

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has overtaken the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), as the top service provider in the fixed landline broadband segment, according to the monthly telecom subscribers report published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The company led by Mukesh Ambani has managed to edge out BSNL, an established player in the sector for around 20 years, with 4.34 million customers in just two years of commercial roll out of its fixed-line broadband services.

Reliance Jio’s fixed-line broadband customer base increased to 4.34 million in November 2021 from 4.16 million in October 2021. At the same time, customer base of BSNL declined to 4.2 million in November 2021 from 4.72 million in October 2021. Bharti Airtel’s fixed line broadband customer base stood at 4.08 million in November.

Jio started commercial roll out of fixed line broadband service, JioFiber, in September 2019. While Jio was a new in the feild, BSNL had 8.69 million wired broadband customers in September 2019, which reduced to less than half in November 2021. Bharti Airtel’s wired broadband subscriber base has grown by about 70% to 4.08 million in November 2021 from 2.41 million in September 2019, and at a similar growth pace it is expected to overtake BSNL soon.

Meanwhile, The broadband subscribers in the country grew to 801.6 million in November from 798.95 million in October with Reliance Jio maintaining its lead in the segment, according to the TRAI data. ‘Top five service providers constituted 98.68% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of November’, the report said. Reliance Jio’s total broadband subscriber base stood at 432.96 million in November. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 210.10 million broadband customers, Vodafone India was at 122.40 million, BSNL 23.62 million and Atria Convergence’s broadband customer base stood at 1.98 million.