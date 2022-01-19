Sachin Tendulkar wishes Vinod Kambli on 50th birthday, shares throwback pictures

On Tuesday, former India batter Vinod Kambli turned 50 years old. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batsman who is not only Kambli’s former colleague but also a boyhood buddy, shared special greetings to the former player.

Sachin tweeted a before-and-after photo with Kambli to wish him a happy 50th birthday, citing the innumerable moments they have enjoyed both on and off the field. ‘Happy birthday Kamblya! The innumerable memories we have had both on & off the field are something I shall cherish forever. Looking forward to hear from you on how 50 feels. God bless you’, read the note.

Kambli was eager to respond to Sachin’s birthday message for him after spotting it. ‘Thank you Master. 50 for me feels as energetic and young as a newborn baby’, he replied.

Happy birthday Kamblya!

The innumerable memories we have had both on & off the field are something I shall cherish forever. Looking forward to hear from you on how 50 feels…?? God bless you! pic.twitter.com/Tnx2rwJARa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2022

Also Read: Loss of smell from COVID-19 may be due to genetics: US study

Kambli made his debut against Pakistan in an ODI at Sharjah in 1991. After that, he had to wait two years for his first Test cap before making his debut in the longest format against England in Kolkata. In 17 Tests and 104 One-Day Internationals for India, he scored 1,084 and 2,477 runs, respectively, with six centuries and 17 fifties.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, retired from international cricket in 2013, after making his Test debut in Karachi in 1989. He went on to play in 200 Tests and 463 One-Day Internationals. Sachin Tendulkar, who had over 33,000 international runs to his name, is the all-time highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs.