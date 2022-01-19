Self-styled Khalistan President heaps praises on PM Modi on virtuous deeds towards Sikhism

London: The self-styled president of Khalistan, Sewa Singh Lalli, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to observe December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. In his post social media post, Lalli said that this government has encouraged and initiated some virtuous deeds towards Sikhism.

‘The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomes the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji, as Veer Bal Diwas in India. The history of Sahibzada’s unique sacrifice can now be read in government institutions and schools, colleges, educational institutions all over India. It is the duty of the responsible Sikh leaders in particular to respect this decision and to further encourage the historic decision taken in favour of Sikhism’, Lalli wrote in his post in Punjabi.

‘It would not be wise to question the sentiments of the government for no reason. Such a historic decision in favour of the Sikh community could not have been taken without goodwill. One must have the courage to say what is wrong and what is right, and one must have the courage to deal with time’, he added. ‘Political issues are different in their own right. Centuries later, this government has encouraged and initiated some virtuous deeds towards Sikhism. Let’s encourage it even more. Hints are enough for the wise’, Lalli further noted.

On this day in 1705, the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh ji’s six-year and nine-year old sons Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji were bricked alive on December 26, 1705 by Wazir Khan on the orders of Aurangzeb as they refused to convert to Islam. On the occasion of Guru Parv on January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the celebration of Veer Bal Diwas on 26th December through his Twitter handle. ‘This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice’, the PM noted.