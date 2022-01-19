YouTuber Sreekanth Vettiyar booked in rape case in Kerala, suspected to be on the run

Comedian and film actor Sreekanth Vettiyar, who was booked for sexual assault following #MeToo claims, is suspected to be on the run. The search for the vlogger has been stepped up by the Ernakulam Central Police.

Sreekanth was booked based on a complaint submitted by a woman from Kollam. He had been in the news recently due to a recent #MeToo social media accusation. According to the complaint, Sreekanth sexually abused the woman at a residence in Aluva and a hotel in Kochi in February 2020, after inviting her to a birthday celebration. As per the survivor, Sreekanth agreed to marry her and enticed her into a sexual act.

Also Read: 2022 Grammy Awards to take place in April, Trevor Noah to host

Sreekanth is known for his low-cost comic performances and spoofs on Malayalam social media. He had also lately appeared in a film.