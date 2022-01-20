‘Dancing Cops ‘ of Gujarat face charges on violating traffic rules:

Three Kutch-Gandhidham police officers were suspended on Wednesday after a video of them dancing inside a car while travelling went viral on social media.

According to authorities, a video showed four officers in uniform dancing to music played on the stereo of a vehicle they were travelling in went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the footage, the officers are not wearing any safety belts or masks.

The three officials assigned to Gandhidham A division police station — Jagdish Solanki, Haresh Chaudhary, and Raja Hiragar — have been suspended with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by Mayur Paatil, superintendent of police, Kutch-Gandhidham.

The media and numerous social media channels have picked up on a viral video in which police officers can be seen dancing to tunes while wearing police uniform inside a four-wheeler… Such violations of traffic laws while driving are unsuitable for a disciplined department… ‘It gives the cops a poor name,’ the statement read.

‘Three officers assigned to the Gandhidham A division police station have been suspended with immediate effect, while a letter has been sent to Superintendent of Police Banaskantha recommending disciplinary action against the fourth officer assigned to the Banaskantha police,’ the statement continued.