‘Expert warning’: China’s demographic dividends are destined to vanish soon!

China’s demographic dividends are still within a ‘window of opportunity’, but that window will soon close with fewer births putting pressure on the working population, a Chinese demographic expert warned on Thursday.

Song Jian, a senior professor at Renmin University specializing in demographic research, told a news briefing in Beijing that in the future China will have to rely more heavily on the dividends of its elderly population.

The Chinese economy has benefited from its large population in previous decades. However, the birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, continuing a downward trend that led Beijing to allow couples to have up to three children last year.