UP MLA faces disgrace from own constituency; Video goes viral

Lucknow: A legislator of Bharatiya Janata Party, campaigning for the up-coming Uttar Pradesh polls was seen being chased away by villagers of his own constituency in Muzaffarnagar, in a video which went viral on social media.

Vikram Singh Saini, the BJP MLA from Khatauli, had arrived for a meeting at a village on Wednesday when he found himself facing angry residents. In the video, a group of villagers is seen following Mr Saini to his car and shouting after him as he gets in. The villagers can be heard shouting slogans against the MLA. The resentment has been linked by many to the controversial farm laws that were repealed by the government after the year-long protest last year. In response, Mr Saini is heard lashing out and later folding his hands in resignation as he’s driven away, forced to leave his own constituency.

Vikram Saini has been known to make controversial statements in many occasions. In 2019, he had threatened to ‘bomb’ those who felt unsafe in India. In 2018, he had said, ‘Our country is called Hindustan, which means a nation for Hindus’. In another occassion, he has also threatened to ‘break the limbs of those who kill cows’.