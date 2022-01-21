3 DIY tomato face masks for a glowing skin

Tomatoes are one of the most effective remedies to get clear and glowing skin. They are nutrient-dense and have the ability to clear the skin. But how do you use tomato face masks to get clean, glowing skin? Vitamin C present in Tomatoes helps to fight free radicals and heal acne, blemishes, and wrinkles.

Let’s get you started on some DIYs that will help your skin.

Intense exfoliator

Ingredients: 2 tbsp tomato, 1/2 tbsp yogurt

Procedure: To make the mask, dice some tomato slices and put them in the mixer. Add the thick paste of tomato with the yoghurt and mix well. Apply to a well-washed face and leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry or air dry your skin.

Yogurt is high in lactic acid, which is good for removing dirt and moisturising the skin. The tomato, on the other hand, accomplishes the same thing. As a result, they complement each other and will not dry out your skin.

Also Read: Try these 3 immunity booster drinks to avoid Omicron infection

Anti-ageing hero

Ingredients: 2 tbsp tomato, 1 tbsp mashed avocado

Procedure: Make a paste of the ripe mashed avocado with tomato and apply it to your face and neck carefully. Massage it in circular strokes to help your skin absorb the nutrients completely. After 20 minutes, wash it clean and repeat twice a week. Tomatoes are high in B vitamins and antioxidants, which help to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. The key ingredient is lycopene. Avocados, too, contain skin-tightening substances such as thiamine and other nutrients.

Acne-zapper

Ingredients: 2 tbsp tomato, 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure: Blend the ingredients together, then apply the mask to your skin and let it on for 20 minutes to heal your acne. Cleanse it and pat it dry. All of the vitamins A, C, and K, as well as the acidic characteristics that come with them, will combine with the advantages of the succulent plant aloe vera to help soothe and treat acne.