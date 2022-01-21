I&B Ministry blocks social media accounts for spreading misinformation! Check the details here…

On Friday, Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had blocked 35 YouTube channels, 2 Twitter accounts, 2 Instagram accounts, 2 websites, and one Facebook account for spreading misinformation.

The Joint Secretary said, ‘The common factor amongst all these accounts has been that they operate from Pakistan and spread fake anti-India news and content’. The Ministry has issued instructions to the respective social media intermediaries and Internet service providers through the Department of Telecom to block their access to these accounts.

The blocked accounts contain information about the Indian Army, Kashmir, India’s foreign relations, and the death of former CDS Bipin Rawat. Vikram Sahay stated that the blocked social media accounts had over 1.2 crore subscribers and 130 crore viewers.

In total, 35 accounts were blocked by the Ministry of Information of Pakistan, which identified them as parts of four coordinated disinformation networks. According to a release from Information and Broadcasting, these blocked accounts include Apni Duniya Network, which operates 14 YouTube channels, and Talha Films Network, which operates 13 YouTube channels. Content on the blocked accounts violated five orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.