Tendulkar to not be part of Road Safety World Series over pending payment: Reports

Sachin Tendulkar will not compete in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series. In the initial season, Tendulkar led India Legends to victory, and fans were eager to see him back in play in the 2022 edition. However, the Indian cricket star has distanced himself from the project, as he was not paid in full for the season.

According to many claims in Bangladeshi media, many renowned former Bangladeshi players, including Khaled Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mehrab Hossain, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, and Nafees Iqbal, who competed in the inaugural edition, are yet to be paid. It is worth noting that Tendulkar was also the first marketing ambassador of the tournament. Sunil Gavaskar, on the other hand, was the commissioner of the event.

‘Sachin will not be a part of RSWS this season. The tournament is marked from March 1-19 in the UAE but Sachin will not be a part of this tournament in any form’, a source close to developments said. The insider also revealed that Sachin and several other players who competed in the tournament were not paid in full.

A firm named Second Innings Sports and Entertainment was in charge of the teams competing in the competition. When it came to the promised payment structure, 10% was granted to each player upon signing, another 40% was paid by February 25, 2021, and the remaining 50% was paid by March 31, 2021. However, as the payments have not been completed, the destiny of the tournament is in jeopardy.