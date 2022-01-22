‘Anti-India’ propaganda: YouTube bans 19 channels worldwide

As part of a huge victory for India, foreign countries and YouTube have clamped down on anti-Indian proxy websites just in time for Republic Day. Now, the Government of India hopes that the accounts banned on January 20 will also be closed.

The Indian government banned two websites and 20 YouTube channels almost a month later, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. YouTube has now blocked 19 of these channels worldwide and taken action against websites that propagated fake news. Several other YouTube channels have also started taking down anti-India propaganda videos, fearing repercussions from the global arena.

Sources claim that the I&B Ministry has been in contact with social media giants, and many more YouTube channels may be banned soon. At least 30 YouTube channels operating in Pakistan are under active monitoring and analysis. Several videos posted by these YouTube channels are also being recorded for further investigation. Following the recent termination of 20 YouTube channels, it has been noted that these channels have removed fake anti-India content by themselves.

An internal report from the I&B Ministry suggests that there has also been a public outcry in Pakistan since December when 20 YouTube channels were targeted. Two news portals and 20 YouTube channels were banned for the first time on December 21 by the Government of India against online Pakistani propaganda. In a second such action, the government on Friday banned 35 YouTube accounts, two Instagram accounts, two Twitter accounts, two websites, and a Facebook account.