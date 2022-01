India Meteorological Department issues orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning in Madhya Pradesh. The national weather agency issued the warning in 20 districts in the state. A yellow alert warning of thunderstorm and lightning strikes has also been issued for 11 districts.

The orange alert for likely thunderstorm, lightning and hail is for isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Datia and Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Niwari, Vidisha and Raisen districts.

Also Read: Massive fire breaks out in thermocol factory

The yellow alert forecasts likely thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Umaria, Katni and Jabalpur districts.