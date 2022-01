Mumbai: A group of armed Maoists torched 11 tractors and two JCB machines engaged in road construction work in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The incident took place at Irapnagar village in Bhamragadh tehsil around 2 pm on Friday.

The Maoists also killed a police informer in Chhattisgarh in a separate incident. The armed rebels also torched three vehicles in Bijapur district in the state.