Today, PM Modi will interact with DMs from several districts

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with various district judges to get direct input on the progress and condition of various government schemes and programmes, according to his office. The meeting will be held by video conferencing at 11 a.m., according to the PMO.

According to the statement, the meeting is being held to assess the work of local officials and determine the issues they confront.

It also aims to achieve saturation of various initiatives by various departments in districts in mission mode, keeping all stakeholders in mind, according to the PMO.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the federal government has made many initiatives to address asymmetry in growth and development across the country, according to the PMO. “The meeting is in accordance with the Centre’s commitment to increasing all citizens’ living conditions and guaranteeing inclusive growth for all,” the statement added.

The summit takes place at a time when the country is dealing with a new wave of Covid-19 cases, with the number of daily cases approaching 3.5 lakh. The last time daily cases exceeded 3 lakh was during the country’s second wave in April of last year.

According to data from the Union health ministry, the country had 3,47,254 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. In a 24-hour period, the country recorded 703 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 488,396. The total number of cases is 3,85,66,027.

The central government announced on Friday that Covid immunisation, including prophylactic doses, will be delayed for three months following recovery for anyone who have a lab-proven coronavirus infection.

In a letter to all states and union territories, Union health ministry additional secretary Vikas Sheel stated that the advice is based on scientific data and the opinion of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.