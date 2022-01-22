Weekend Curfew: DDMA issues fresh guidelines

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued new Covid-19 guidelines in the national capital. The authority has allowed private offices to function with 50% staff.

But the weekend curfew and other restrictions, including the odd-even rule for opening shops in city markets will continue.

Restaurants and bars will remain closed across Delhi. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed till further orders. Metro services and public transport buses will operate with full seating capacity during the curfew but no standing commuters will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 10,756 new Covid cases and 38 more deaths due on Friday. The positivity rate declined to 18.04%.