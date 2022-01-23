11 killed, 25 injured in two road accidents

Cuttack: 11 persons were killed and 25 others injured in two road accidents in Odisha. Six people were killed and 20 others injured after a coal-laden truck hit a bus from behind on National Highway 16 near Bidu in Balasore district.

Also Read: Two fishermen drown, 10 missing after boats sink

5 people were killed and others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck on Mahanadi Bridge in Subarnapur district.The occupants of the SUV were returning home in Nimma village in Ullunda block from Kaudiamunda village.