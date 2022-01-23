4 member panel to probe Mumbai fire; report in 15 days

The news agency ANI said on Sunday that a four member commission has been constituted to investigate the Kamala building fire in Mumbai, citing an order from the BMC. The fire resulted in many casualities and an investigation is under way led by a Deputy municipal commissioner –level officer , and a report will be given to the BMC commissioner in 15 days.

On Saturday morning, a major fire broke out inside the 20-story Kamala building in Mumbai. Six persons were killed and 23 others were injured in the event. At 7.28 a.m., firefighting officials received the first report of the fire. It took roughly two and a half hours for the fire department to bring the category 3 (large) fire under control, and nearly five hours to completely extinguish it.

It was the fourth high-rise fire in Mumbai in three months that claimed lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a two-lakh ex-gratia payment from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the families of those who died. He also offered a monetary award of Rs 50,000 to those who have been hurt.

The Uddav Thackrey government has promised a payout of Rs. 5 lakh to the deceased’s family, as well as a thorough investigation into the occurrence.

‘The fire at the Kamala building in Mumbai’s Tardeo neighbourhood is being examined. Our Mumbai Suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai City guardian minister Aslam Shaikh will investigate ‘Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister, said in a statement on Saturday.

The firefighting system at Tardeo’s Kamla building, also known as Sachinam Heights building, was not operating at the time of the fire, according to fire department authorities. ‘The building’s interior firefighting system was not operating, and the building had not even submitted its biannual fire safety audit to the fire department,’ said Hemant Parab, Mumbai’s top fire officer.