Accident most foul ! 5 from a groom’s party die in road mishap !

BHUBANESWAR: Five members of a bridegroom’s party, including a father – daughter died and 5 others seriously injured when the SUV they travelled had a head – on collision with a truck over the Mahanadi River in Sonepur district late Friday night, said police.

According to SP Sonepur Sitaram Satpathy, ten persons from Nimna and Panchmahala villages in Sonepur’s Ullunda block were going home after attending a wedding ceremony in Kaudiamunda village when their Bolero vehicle collided with a truck crossing the Mahanadi bridge about 1 a.m.

Pramod Pandia, Trayambak Meher, and Subham Pandia were all killed on the spot, including Ashish Pandia and his daughter Siddhi Pandia. With the use of gas cutters, five more were extricated from the mauled vehicle by the police and other rescue crew. All of the injured were taken to Sonepur Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Burla Medical College and hospital where they are getting treated.