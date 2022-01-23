Unbelievable magnanimity! Auto driver donates his life earnings to Lataji’s treatment.

Lata Mangeshkar has won the hearts of millions of people with her lovely voice. She has millions of followers throughout the world, and her fans have been supporting her in every manner since she was admitted to the hospital.

The singer is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the past ten days. She was brought to the hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

One of Lata Mangeshkar’s well-wishers is a Mumbai-based auto driver who has pledged his wages to Mangeshkar’s well-being. Satyawan Geete, a Mumbai resident, is a huge fan of Lata Mangeshkar and thinks her to be a manifestation of Devi Saraswati. He had photographs of the singer in his auto and the entire vehicle is covered in words from the songs of the legendary singer. Satyavan had also scribbled get well soon messages for his idol.

Since the day he learned about Mangeshkar’s hospitalisation, he has been praying continuously and waiting for the health updates of the singer.