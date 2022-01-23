BSF seizes drugs worth 47 crore in 2021

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) Frontier of Mizoram and Cachar seized over 6 lakh yaba tablets, 340 cattle heads, 480 kg of ganja, 150 kg of opium and large quantity of contraband drugs valued at over Rs 47 crore in 2021. Inspector General (IG) of BSF Frontier of Mizoram and Cachar, Mridul Sonowal has revealed this.

He also revealed that the BSF personnel apprehended 78 Indian nationals, 11 Bangladeshi nationals and 1 Myanmar national for various criminal and smuggling activities. The team also seized 6 pistols with 4 magazines and 4 rounds of ammunition, 459 kg of hilsa fish, Indian currency of Rs 65,39,773 and Bangladesh currency Taka 2,55,250.

Also Read: 16 killed in fire at nightclub

The Mizoram and Cachar Frontier BSF is manning 475.869 km (riverine border -334.739 km and land border – 141.130 km) of the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Assam and Mizoram, with two sectors Silchar sector and Aizawl sector.