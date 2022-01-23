Congress to stage 40 candidates in Manipur:

All political parties are preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in five states: Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

The Election Commission said on Saturday that the ban on physical demonstrations and roadshows would be extended until January 31.

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), will run for the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mounted a door-to-door campaign in Kairana.

The schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states can be seen here.

The Trinamool Congress in Goa said on Saturday that an Election Commission (EC) flying squad barged into the party office without giving a reason on Friday night. In this context, the TMC has addressed a letter to the EC.

Utpal Parrikar, who resigned the BJP on Friday and announced his intention to run as an independent candidate, said on Saturday that if the BJP fields a strong candidate in Panaji, the constituency represented by his father, the late chief minister Manohar Parrikar, he will withdraw from the campaign.

The EC in Manipur allowed postal ballots for insurgent camps during the two-phase election on February 27 and March 3 on Saturday.

The Congress has released a list of 40 candidates for the Manipur elections.

On Saturday, the Congress unveiled a list of 40 candidates for Manipur’s upcoming assembly elections.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh will run in the Thoubal by-election.

The state’s elections are scheduled for this year. Manipur has 60 assembly seats, and the BJP is the state’s ruling party.