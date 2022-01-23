Covid vaccination coverage crosses 162 crore in India

New Delhi: More than 162 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced this on Sunday. Ministry of Health in a tweet said that the Country marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against Covid-19.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.

The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.