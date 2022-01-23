Delimitation puts halt temporarily to J& K polls -Amit Shah :

Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing delimitation process is completed, and statehood would be restored after the situation in the union territory returns to normal, according to Home Minister Amit Shah. He said Jammu and Kashmir is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that multipronged efforts are being made for the all-round development of the union territory, effectively issuing India’s first ‘District Good Governance Index.’

‘In terms of the democratic process, the delimitation process has begun. We will have [assembly] elections after it is completed,’ Amit Shah stated. ‘Some people have said a lot of things, but I want to tell you that I promised in Parliament that Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood will be restored. Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood will be restored once the situation in the region returns to normal’, he added. Shah said, Some people are trying to confuse the people of the valley, and he wants to ask everyone not to fall into their trap.