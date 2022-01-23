Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad; Read on

Actor Dhanush and his estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have allegedly checked into the same hotel in Hyderabad, only days after announcing their divorce on social media. According to reports, the former couple is staying at the Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Rao Studios. They are there to fulfil their separate work obligations.

As per the source, Aishwaryaa is in town for a song she is directing, while the actor is thought to be working on a project. On January 17, they released a joint statement on social media announcing their separation.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004 and have two sons, Yatra and Linga, whom they welcomed in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s father, Kasthuri Raja, stated in an interview with a leading daily that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split was due to a misunderstanding. It is a family feud that mainly occurs between married couples. ‘Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice’, Kasthuri Raja added.