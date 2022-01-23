Hackers gain access to Twitter accounts of ‘five Indian ministers’, complaints filed

On Sunday, a hacker broke into the official Twitter accounts of Indian Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. An Urdu tweet with a similar message was shared from Minister Rao Inderjit’s account and Governor Kalraj’s account.

After translation, the tweet read, ‘good morning Uncle Spooky and Hybrid are upon you’.

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s username has been changed to ‘@iLoveAlbaik’. According to reports in local media, Kalraj Mishra and Rao Inderjit Singh have filed formal complaints with Twitter and the Telecom Ministry.

An incident similar to this occurred on Saturday with the Twitter account of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Technical experts are currently examining the issue by the disaster management force, a senior official said. Briefly, the handle called ‘@NDRFHQ’ posted some random messages.