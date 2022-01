Here is the full list of long weekends and public holidays

New Delhi: The Union government had in December last year released the list of public holidays. As per the list released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, there are a total of 16 gazetted holidays and 30 restricted holidays in 2022.

Some of the popular public holidays in India are Republic Day, Holi, Eid, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali and Christmas.

January: January 26 is Republic Day.

February/March:

Mahashivratri — March 1, Tuesday (You can take leave on Monday, Feb 28)

Holi — March 18, Friday (March 19 & 20 — Saturday and Sunday)

April:

Mahavir Jayanti/Vaisakhi/ Dr Ambekar Jayanti — April 14, Thursday

Good Friday — April 15 (April 16 & 17 are Saturday & Sunday)

May:

Eid-ul-Fitr — May 3, Tuesday (May 1 is Sunday, you can take leave on May 2, Monday)

Buddha Purnima — May 16, Monday (May 14 & 15 are Saturday & Sunday)

August:

Muharram — August 8, Monday (Take leave on Aug 6 — Saturday)

Rakshabandhan (restricted) — August 11, Thursday (Take leave on Friday, Aug 12; Aug 13 & 14 are Saturday & Sunday)

Independence Day — August 15, Monday

Janmashthami — August 19, Friday (Take leave on Aug 20, Saturday; Aug 21 is Sunday)

Ganesh Chaturthi — August 31, Wednesday (Take leave on Sept 1, Thursday, which is one-and-a-half day Ganpati visarjan; Sept 2, Friday; Sept 3 & 4 are Saturday and Sunday)