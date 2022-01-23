‘He’s a professor of management’: Anand Mahindra on the high tech auto driver; Get details here

Industrialist Anand Mahindra remains in the spotlight due to his innovative approach and encouraging tweets and posts. He frequently writes about those who do things outside of the box and recently tweeted about an auto-rickshaw driver as a management professor. Not only that, but he also recommended the CEO of Mahindra Electric to learn from this individual.

Sharing the tweet of Better India, telling the story of Anna Durai, Anand Mahindra wrote, ‘If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management. @sumanmishra_1 let’s learn from him…’

Suman Mishra also responded by writing, ‘We at Mahindra Electric look forward to learning, collaborating and growing this mindset’.

Anna Durai is a Chennai taxi driver who also speaks fluent English. His vehicle isn’t like any other. It has automatic Wi-Fi turned on. It also features a television and a small refrigerator. In addition, the vehicle provides computers and tablets to his passengers in the auto.

Reading materials such as magazines and newspapers are also provided. He does not charge his passengers extra money for using any of these facilities. Anna Durai’s auto-rickshaw and life were documented in a video by Better India.

Anna Durai told Better India that he has wanted to be a businessman since he was a youngster. However, he was forced to quit school in class 12 owing to family obligations and started driving automobiles. Durai said that he never regretted his decision and by trying something new, he was able to understand the demands of his clients and continued to add features to his auto.

His management skills have been endorsed by a number of businesses. Anna has taught management techniques to employees at companies such as Hyundai, Vodafone, Royal Enfield, Danfoss, and Gamesa. He has delivered 40 business presentations as well as 6 TED talks. Anna has a Facebook following of 10,000 people.