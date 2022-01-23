Hindu organisations plead for justice at the apex court against hate speeches .

A Hindu organisation has petitioned the Supreme Court to ensure that Hindus are protected from hate comments made by Muslim leaders in the past. The Hindu Front for Justice produced a list of hate speeches by Muslim leaders and clerics, some of which allegedly called for genocide against Hindus, against which no action was taken, in an application seeking intervention in a petition in which the court had sought responses from Uttarakhand, the central government, and Delhi police in response to hate speeches by Hindu religious leaders at a religious gathering in Haridwar and Delhi.

The application filed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain stated, ‘Every citizen of India is entitled to equal protection of the laws, and so the concept of majority or minority must not be included when examining incidences of hate speech. The application by the organisation and two of its members said, ‘Hate speech is supplied by individuals with the goal to produce disturbance in society, encourage violence, and communal strife, seeking judicial review of what constituted hate speech. A speech with the goal to protect members of a certain community and a theme of self-defense cannot be considered hate speech.’ The applicants sought intervention in the proceedings before the Supreme Court to resolve this matter.