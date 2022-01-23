Kerala CM urges PM Modi to reverse proposed ‘IAS cadre revamp’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop the proposed changes to the deputation rules for IAS and IPS officers. Many states have already expressed strong reservations about the proposal to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, and have written to the prime minister asking him to roll back the proposed changes, claiming it will adversely affect governance in the states.

The Kerala chief minister wrote to Modi saying that proposed amendments would create ‘a fear psychosis’ among IAS officers and create ‘hesitancy’ to implement policies formulated by state governments controlled by parties opposed to the ruling party. Adding more stringent requirements would further ‘weaken the very root of cooperative federalism,’ he wrote. The Center’s rules for representation are already heavily weighted in its favor.

It has been written by Vijayan that in the federal set-up, the state governments are on an equal footing with the federal government since both are elected by the people, regardless of the division of authority in the Constitution that gives a broad range of responsibilities to the Centre. ‘We need to recognize that in a vibrant democratic and federal policy, states and the Centre can be ruled by political formations with different ideologies and political views. But these governments function within the framework of the Constitution,’ he wrote to the prime minister.