Passengers! No loud music, raucous laughter and sound! Only snoring – permitted: Indian Railways

Indian Railways have devised a series of new guidelines to make customers’ journeys more comfortable and relaxing. The Indian Railways prohibit loud music and talking loudly with each other or on the phone, will be booked.

Furthermore, if any passenger is inconvenienced, the train crew will be held liable. The Ministry of Railways received several complaints about this issue, prompting Railways to formulate the new guidelines. To guarantee that passengers do not experience any inconvenience, train personnel, including RPF, ticket checkers, coach attendants, and caterers, will be responsible for urging passengers to maintain order and good public behaviour.

According to a report, a Western Railway official has confirmed the news. As per the report, the railways conducted a special campaign in which onboard train workers advised passengers to maintain etiquette such as not listening to music without headphones or chatting on the phone loudly.

Also Read: More news from the Saturn – evidence of Ocean on its ‘Death Star Moon‘

In addition, the new set of regulations state that passengers travelling in groups would not be permitted to chat until late at night, and all the lights except night will be turned off after 10 pm. Passengers who do not follow the regulations shall be dealt with harshly in accordance with the terms of the new Railway rules.