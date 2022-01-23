PM Modi’s Man Ki Bat approaching a 100 soon : watch the 85th episode on jan30

On January 30 at 11:30 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country in the 85th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

This will be the year’s first edition.

‘This month’s Mann Ki Baat, on the 30th, will commence at 11:30 a.m., following the observance of Gandhi Ji’s Punya Tithi,’ the Prime Minister’s Office said (PMO).

The Prime Minister’s monthly radio address, ‘Mann ki Baat,’ is broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. The programme will be broadcast over the whole AIR and Doordarshan network, as well as on AIR News and the AIR mobile app.

For this episode of ‘Mann ki Baat,’ the Prime Minister had earlier invited citizens to offer their thoughts.

The first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place on the 30th of this month. I’m sure you have plenty of inspiring life stories and themes to contribute. Share them on Twitter with the hashtag #mygovindia or on the NaMo App. By dialling 1800-11-7800, you can record your message “In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi stated.

The show premiered on October 3, 2014, with the first episode being aired on Oct 3, 2014.

The Prime Minister remarked in his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was aired on Dec26, that the only way to achieve cleanliness is by discipline, awareness, and dedication, with the goal of encouraging people to adopt the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign.