Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first born – prematurely

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have brightened the fan’s weekend with this amazing news. The couple announced the birth of their first child through surrogacy. The pair requested for privacy from fans. However, the couple is said to have welcomed the baby 12 weeks ago. According to sources, the baby is still in the hospital.

Nick and Priyanka’s first child was born in a Southern California hospital outside of Los Angeles. The baby will remain in the hospital until healthy enough to return home.

As per a source, Priyanka and Nick were planning to start a family for a long time but have been putting it off due to their busy schedules. They then contacted an agency to learn more about their options, ultimately deciding on surrogacy. They were introduced to a woman in Southern California who they thought would be the perfect choice of a mom for their baby. This is the woman’s fifth surrogacy. The source also revealed that the actress has no reproductive concerns.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child via surrogacy

The source said, ‘Priyanka doesn’t have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now, so it’s not getting any easier. Their busy work schedules also mean that it’s difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route’.

On Friday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the birth of their first child on social media in a joint statement. On the work front, Citadel, Text For You, and Jee Le Zaraa are among the upcoming films starring Priyanka Chopra.