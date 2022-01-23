Republic Day celebrations to begin today; PM Modi to unveil Netaji’s hologram statue at India Gate

On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a holographic statue of the statesman at India Gate, marking the beginning of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Republic Day celebrations will begin on January 23 this year, rather than January 24, to coincide with Netaji’s birth anniversary. The Prime Minister will unveil the holographic statue of Netaji at a ceremony at India Gate in Delhi at 6 pm today.

‘At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him’, PM Modi had said in a tweet.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the 28-foot-long holographic statue will be erected beneath a canopy that once housed a monument of King George V that was dismantled in 1968.

A 4K projector with 30,000 lumens will power the holographic statue. As per the PMO statement, an invisible, high gain, 90% clear holographic screen had been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors. To create the illusion of a hologram, a 3D picture of Netaji will be displayed on the screen.

A 25-foot-long granite monument of Netaji will eventually replace the holographic figure. PM Modi will also present the inaugural ‘Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars’ to recognise people and organisations for their contributions and service in the field of disaster management.

During the investiture event, a total of seven awards will be presented for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The award for an institution contains a cash reward of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate, while in the case of a person, the award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a certificate.