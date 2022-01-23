Security forces arrest over-ground worker in Kashmir

Srinagar: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army arrested one over-ground worker (OGW) associated with terrorist organization in Kupwara. The arrested is identified as Fareed Ahmad Chowhan resident of Reshwari Awoora, Kupwara. A Chinese Pistol was recovered from his possession.

He has been taken into custody and a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against him.

Earlier on Saturday, two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kilbal area of Shopian district.

The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that in the last 22 days, 17 terrorists have been killed in over a dozen encounters in the region. It also updated that there has been a decrease in the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan and the ceasefire along the Line of Control between India and the Pakistani army has improved the security situation along the border.