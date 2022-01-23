Shraddha Kapoor officiates her makeup artist’s wedding, pics surface

Shraddha Kapoor has won the hearts of millions once again with her lovely gesture. The actress became officiator for a white wedding recently. She presided over the wedding of one of her best friends, teammate and her make-up artist Shraddha Naik’s wedding. Naik took to her Instagram handle to share photos and videos from her wedding day, thanking the actress for her thoughtful gesture.

Shraddha Naik shared the clip and wrote, ‘Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding we’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie! @shraddhakapoor @richie13in #naikgetsrich’.

Click here to view the Instagram video

Reacting to the post, Shraddha Kapoor added, ‘My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and bridesmaid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu I love you more than words will ever be able to express’.

On the job front, the actress is set to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film. She is also working on the movies Naagin, Chalbaaz in London, and a few more projects.