The Indian Weatherman says-Extreme cold wave to sweep N.India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country’s weather forecasting organisation, has forecasted a cold wave over the next few days across Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rain or snowfall is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to the agency. Rain/drizzle of a light intensity has been forecast for areas of Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi-NCR region, in particular, has had rain in the recent 24 hours.

According to the National Capital Meteorological Service, the national capital received approximately 70 mm of rain in January this year, the most in the last 32 years.

Minimum temperatures are also 5-7°C above normal in Gujarat, 3-5°C above normal in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, 1-2°C above normal in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, and around normal in the rest of north India, according to the IMD.

IMD also predicted that minimum temperatures in most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh would remain unchanged for the following two days, then dip by 4-6°C

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, experienced additional snowfall on Sunday morning.

According to the IMD, moderately widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lightning/hailstorm is very probable today over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a cold front passed through Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, today. People were seen huddled around bonfires, seeking solace. Dense fog prevailed in isolated areas over East Uttar Pradesh, according to the weather service.

On Sunday, more snow fell in several districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

At least 13 trains are running late and so arriving late in Delhi today as a result of the current weather conditions.