TPR today stands at 17.78 with 3,33533 new Covid cases and 525 deaths:

According to data published this morning by the Union health ministry, India registered 3,33,533 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a little decrease from the previous day. With 525 more deaths, the death toll has risen to 4,89,409.

The daily active caseload increased by 73,840, bringing the total to 21,87,205. Active cases make for 5.57 percent of the total illnesses. According to the health bulletin, there were 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, the daily positivity rate improved slightly to 17.78% from 17.22 percent on Saturday. The optimism rate for the week is 16.87 percent.

India, after the United States, is the world’s second-worst-affected country by the coronavirus epidemic.

So far, more than 1.6 billion vaccine doses have been given out as part of a statewide vaccination campaign. This includes 5,42,321 booster or ‘precautionary’ doses among the 71,10,445 vaccination doses given in the previous 24 hours.