UP Polls: 2 Congress leaders join Samajwadi Party

Praveen Singh, a former Congress MP from Bareilly, and Supriya Aron, a former Congress politician and former Bareilly mayor, both joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday.

In the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, both Congress leaders joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, will run for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri. Yadav is now the Member of Parliament for Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha.

Beginning February 10, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be contested in seven phases.

In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The results of the election will be announced on March 10.