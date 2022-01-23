Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. This is for the second time that Venkaiah Naidu has been infected with the virus. He has placed himself in isolation. Venkaiah Naidu urged all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

‘Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested’, said the Vice President Secretariat .