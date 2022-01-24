Accident on Pune-Ahmednagar road; 5 killed, 5 injured

Pune: Five people were killed and five others injured when a truck rammed into a car which in turn crashed onto two motorcycles on Pune-Ahmednagar road on Sunday evening. The incident took place at around 7 pm near Shikrapur, said Pune Rural Police officials.

The deceased include a couple who were travelling on one of the motorcycles. Six people were in the car, of whom three died on the spot and three are being treated at a hospital. Two people, who were on another motorcycle, rammed into the car and were injured. They are also undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

‘The truck was speeding and crossed over to the wrong side breaking the divider and hit the car and a two-wheeler’, the officials informed.