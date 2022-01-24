Edu Model – a bone of contention between AAP & Congress:

Arvind Kejriwal, the national coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi CM, stated in a recent interview that a Dalit voter from Punjab had approached him and indicated he would vote for AAP. ‘I asked him why not [Punjab Chief Minister] Charanjit Singh Channi, who claims to be the Dalit messiah? He said that AAP had transformed government schools in Delhi, and that education is the only thing that can alter people’s lives,’he said. Urging supporters to vote for AAP if they ‘want state-of-the-art government schools in Punjab as in Delhi.’

Education has emerged as one of the key concerns in a state where panth and religion have traditionally dominated electoral politics, with the AAP and Congress, the two main competitors in the race, engaging in politicking, talks, and debates. There was also a Twitter war between Punjab’s and Delhi’s education ministers, led by the Congress and AAP governments, respectively, prompting other parties to detail their school and higher education plans.