Eminent archaeologist R Nagaswamy passes away

Renowned archaeologist, art historian, and Padma Bhushan awardee, R Nagaswamy passed away on Sunday at the age of 91. He was the first director of the Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Archaeology. The historian is survived by two sons and two daughters. According to reports, Nagaswamy died around 2.30 pm at his Chennai residence after complaining of feeling uneasiness.

Nagaswamy testified as an expert witness in the Pathur Nataraja lawsuit in London and was instrumental in getting the Chola-era bronze Nataraja back to Tamil Nadu. Nagaswamy’s demise, according to T Satyamurthy, former Director of Archaeology in Kerala and the Archaeological Survey of India, is an irreparable loss to the discipline of archaeology. He was a brilliant Tamil and Sanskrit scholar who wrote several study articles on ancient Tamil art. He has explored several sites in Tamil Nadu as an archaeologist, including Korkai, the ancient Pandyan harbour.

He will be remembered by Indian art lovers for his unsurpassed services, and his teachings on Tamil epigraphy. Satyamurthi said that his involvement in the Ayodhya dispute by filing an affidavit is outstanding.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the demise of the legendary archaeologist and said that future generations will remember Nagaswamy’s contributions towards popularising Tamil Nadu’s vibrant culture.

Modi tweeted, ‘The coming generations will never forget the contributions of Thiru R Nagaswamy towards popularising the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. His passion towards history, epigraphy and archaeology were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti’.