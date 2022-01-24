Foreign funding clearance for 6,000 non-governmental organizations; Plea filed to SC

The Supreme Court will hear a case on Monday challenging the Centre’s refusal to renew licences required for thousands of non-profits to obtain foreign financing, which might jeopardise their essential humanitarian, advocacy, and other operations in India.

The cancellation of licences can have a debilitating effect on COVID-19 relief efforts, according to a petition filed by the US-based non-governmental organisation or NGO Global Peace Initiative, as the country is battling its third wave of infections and the work done by many of these 6,000 NGOs has helped millions of Indians so far.

The petition requested that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA Licenses of these NGOs be extended until COVID-19 is declared a “national disaster” by the federal government.