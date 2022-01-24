IFS officer shares Netaji’s resignation letter from civil service, goes viral

A copy of Subhas Chandra Bose’s resignation letter from the Indian Civil Service (ICS), has gone viral on social media. Parveen Kaswan, a senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) official, shared a copy of the resignation letter of Bose on Twitter.

Sharing the copy, the officer wrote, ‘On April 22, 1921, Subhash Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in a greater cause, the Indian Freedom Struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter from service. Tribute on his birth anniversary’.

Netaji wrote a letter to Edwin Montagu, the secretary of state, on April 22, 1921. In the letter, he wrote, ‘I desire to have my name removed from the list of probationers in the Indian Civil Service’.

On April 22, 1921 Subhash Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter from service. Tribute on his birth anniversary.

Netaji further stated that if his resignation is approved, he will return his 100-pound allowance to the India Office.

During World War II, Subhas Chandra Bose, a contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi, split with the pacifist icon and sought partnerships with Nazi Germany and Japan in order to destroy the British Raj.

Bose was a controversial figure outside of India because of his wooing of fascist forces, but he is still respected at home for his role in India’s independence movement — and the subject of conspiracy theories about his untimely death.

With World War II raging, Bose eluded British observation by travelling from India to Germany in 1941, then returning to Asia in a submarine to assemble surrendered Indian army men for the revolutionary Indian National Army. At the end of the war in 1945, a Japanese aircraft in which he was travelling crashed in Taiwan, killing him.

However, many individuals believed the crash was staged to aid Bose’s escape from British police, as he was sought as a war criminal at the time.