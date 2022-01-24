India’s vaccination coverage crosses 162.77 crore

New Delhi: The Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 162.77 crore on Monday in India. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 49.52 lakh Vaccine Doses were administered today. More than 87.33 lakh Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination have been administered so far.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.

Also Read; IRCTC announce ‘Divya Kashi Yatra Train’: Check fare, itinerary

The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.