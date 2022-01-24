IRCTC announce ‘Divya Kashi Yatra Train’: Check fare, itinerary

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to run a new train, the Divya Kashi Yatra train. The Divya Kashi Yatra train will run from Delhi to Kashi from March 22.

The train’s first and second air-conditioned classes will have a total of 156 seats. The first class has 96 seats while the second class has 60.IRCTC will offer four-night and five-day travel packages to tourists. The package include meals, lodging, and transportation to various major Varanasi attractions. First-class seats would cost Rs 29,950 per person, while the second-class seats would cost Rs 24,500 per person.

Passengers can book tickets from IRCTC’s website www.irctctourism.com and toll-free number 1800110139. Tickets can also be booked on +91- 8287930202, 828793057 .

One can also book train tickets online sitting at home. You need to have an account on IRCTC for this.

Step 1: To create an IRCTC account, visit the official website of IRCTC www.irctc.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration option.

Step 3: Fill in your username and a password.

Step 4: After confirming the password, enter the security questions.

Step 5: Now answer the questions and select the language.

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number, your gender and the remaining details.

Step 7: Fill in your date of birth, email address, phone number, and home address.

Step 8: After entering all the information, an OTP will come on your mobile number, which has to be entered and you can log in again using your password. After that, you can book your ticket.