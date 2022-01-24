Know how to change mobile number linked to Aadhar

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

But it is very much necessary that the address and the mobile number to linked to the card must updated correclty. So, if you have changed your number, you should update the phone number linked to your Aadhaar Card.

Here’s how to update mobile Number on Aadhaar:

Step 1: Visit your nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre after taking an online appointment from the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/. You can directly visit the online booking portal directly at https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx. On the landing page, select the location and proceed to Book an Appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Step 2: Take the Aadhaar Update/Correction form and fill out the details.

Step 3: Share the form with the Aadhaar executive at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Step 4: Pay for the service.

Step 5: The officer will share an acknowledgement slip with the URN.

Step 7: The mobile number will get updated in the Aadhaar database within 3 months.