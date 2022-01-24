Manipur man sets Guinness World Record of 109 push-ups in 1 minute

A 24-year-old Manipur man has set a new Guinness World Record for the maximum number of push-ups done in one minute. Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a native of the Imphal West region of Manipur, set the record during an Aztecs Sports Manipur event on January 14.

However, after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted a video of the youth surpassing his previous record, it received media attention. Singh, a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed his previous record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups.

#WATCH | Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute pic.twitter.com/arSF5ZySUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Rijiju, the Minister of Law and Justice, expressed his delight with the results and said on Twitter, ‘Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute I’m so proud of his achievement!’

Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute ?

I'm so proud of his achievement !! pic.twitter.com/r1yT0ePn3f — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2022

According to a report, Graham Maly of the United Kingdom held the previous record for the maximum number of push-ups (finger-tips) in one minute in 2009. ‘It is a historical record for breaking the world record after a gap of 13 years by an Indian’, Dr Thangjam Parmananda, founder of Aztecs Sports Manipur said.

He also stated that officials at Aztecs Sports Manipur would send the footage of the record-breaking to the authorities in London, who will verify the new record as per a reference book issued annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. According to Dr Thangjam, the 24-year-old Manipur young man will receive his success certificate in three months.