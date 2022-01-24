PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu files complaint with EC against AAP campaign ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Monday against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its campaign ‘Janta chunegi Apna CM’. The complaint was lodged with respect to the selection of their chief ministerial face through telephonic calls alleging that it is fake propaganda as the same is not mathematically viable.

Sidhu, in the letter, said, ‘AAP is creating propaganda suggesting and projecting that they have chosen Bhagwant Mann as their Chief Ministerial face on the basis of the survey conducted by their political party through telephonic calls’. It is pertinent to mention here that prima facie, a total of 21,59,475 telephonic calls, voice messages, Whatsapp messages within a short time span of just four days being presented in this survey is not mathematically logical, the letter read. ‘It is possible that AAP has not attained any advertisement certificate prior to publication of the campaign titled ‘Janta Chunegi Apni Sarkar’ as MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committees) does not issue any certificate to anyone prior to verification of all facts’, Sidhu said in the letter.

Further, he requested that EC be duty-bound to verify whether AAP has attained an MCMC certificate to advertise or not and if not, it amounts to Contempt of Court to Supreme Court of India. He stated that the commission should immediately direct AAP to shut this campaign and issue a public retraction of all claims presented thereof. It is also mandatory for every political party to provide details of approximate expenditure being spent on any particular campaign after commencement of Model Code of Conduct, the letter added.

‘Election Commission is requested to register criminal cases against AAP through its National President Arvind Kejriwal under the relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code’, Sidhu wrote in the letter. Meanwhile, Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.